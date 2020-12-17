PanXchange(r) Hemp: Benchmarks and Analysis released today with its Second Annual Supply and Demand Outlook

The December 2020 edition of the PanXchange®: Hemp Benchmarks and Analysis was released today, discussing the 2020 hemp supply, demand and deal flow in depth.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The December 2020 edition of the PanXchange®: Hemp Benchmarks and Analysis was released today and is accessible to subscribers on the PanXchange website. In addition to its usual suite of 12 benchmark prices covering the cannabinoid market, fiber, and hemp grain, the report discusses the 2020 supply, demand, and deal flow in depth.

Those following PanXchange’s progress in US hemp may remember that last December, the company was the first to issue cannabinoid (CBD) market demand estimates by volume of hemp instead of an addressable market value based on retail consumer product prices. This year’s report also includes:

1. PanXchange hemp production estimates by sector compared with FSA

2. Charlotte’s Web market share and what their financial statements reveal

3. The extent of the 2019 & 2020 oversupply and where inventory is building as a result

4. Processing capacity, which was a completely elusive topic in 2019

5. Effects of COVID on overall demand compared with marijuana sales

6. What it all means for 2021 prices

Julie Lerner, PanXchange’s CEO and Founder explains, “Despite the continued absence of hard data on the processing and sales end of the supply chain, I”m confident in our conclusions in this report. We seem to be the contrarians in this market, breaking down these multi-billion dollar predictions for the CBD market. Our results may not be what people want to hear, but it provides a solid fundamental analysis of the hemp supply chain today and its effects on prices in 2021.“

In each monthly PanXchange Hemp®: Benchmarks & Analysis report, PanXchange gives you 12 benchmark prices, including True hemp and hemp grain, price indications on smokeable flower and other specialty hemp strains, updates on legislation, plantings, growing conditions, and many other aspects affecting physical deal flow and prices. Subscriptions also include access to the member-only webinar following each monthly report to discuss the contents of our robust hemp reports and other market activity with our team of specialists. This month’s webinar is scheduled for 10:30 AM MT tomorrow, December 18, 2020. Subscribe here!

About PanXchange

PanXchange is a market structure solution for physical commodities that feed and fuel the world. Centered around its institutional-grade electronic negotiating and trading platform designed by the company founder, a former executive with Cargill, RBS Sempra, and XL Financial, it offers instant market access and price discovery. Concerning its benchmark pricing services, PanXchange is a Price Discovery Platform, not a price reporting agency (PRA), because it is backed by actual physical commodity trade activity, not just reported values, which often includes brokers and analysts. PanXchange serves the US industrial hemp market, the 120-million-ton specialty sand (proppants) market for US oil and gas extraction, and East African agricultural markets.

