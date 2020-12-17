Current Press releases

Porsche ’s Marketing Communications realigns its global agency model Increased brand focus and greater bundling

Stuttgart . As part of a pitch process lasting several months, the Marketing Communications department of Porsche AG has realigned its cooperation with the existing agencies. The focus of the previous “Creative Alliance” with five partners has been further sharpened as a result. Grabarz & Partner remains in the constellation and will in future be responsible for product communication for all car lines, including the digital scopes. The agency will also be responsible for communication in the area of vehicle-related products and services. In addition to motorsport topics, Proximity will also be responsible for brand communication. Alongside the global media agency PHD, Porsche will continue its cooperation with Cramer-Krasselt in North America and Saatchi & Saatchi in China.

In the area of “Decoupling”, Porsche will collaborate with the United Digital Group and Chromedia. This area involves adaptation and localisation of photo, film and text assets.

“With the realignment of our agency model, we are placing an even greater emphasis on brand-related communication and also bundling topic-related classic and digital tasks,” says Oliver Hoffmann, Director Marketing Communications at Porsche . “This means that we will work together with one central agency on each of the most important customer journeys. In this way, we want to systematically move forward on the path towards data-driven marketing.” According to Hoffmann, this will make communication even more contemporary and creative overall.

The agency Keko will continue to work for the brand, and will in future focus on cooperation with various international Porsche subsidiaries in different fields of Marketing Communications. Among other things, the agency will support Porsche Deutschland in Porsche Center Marketing Services. It is a full-service agency offering for the implementation of local marketing measures for the 88 German Porsche Centers. It is also the agency of record for the subsidiaries in Middle East as well as Asia-Pacific and Great Britain. Keko additionally recently won the budget for the US “Electrify America” initiative aimed at establishing a public charging infrastructure.

The Marketing Communications department will implement the transition to the new setup in stages during 2021. Complete implementation is planned as from 2022.

