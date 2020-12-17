Wolf Den Run State Park Opens Additional 1,375 Acres

December 17, 2020

Expanded Recreation Includes Off-Road Vehicle Trails

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces that Wolf Den Run State Park has now opened two additional areas, adding 1,375 acres of land and 25 miles of multi-use trails, including off-road vehicle (ORV) use.

The Potomac River Area encompasses about 1,000 acres, and provides more than 18 miles of technical riding, as well as moderate to easy trails for the ORV rider. Additional recreational opportunities include hiking, mountain biking and hunting, plus fishing access to three miles of the North Branch of the Potomac River. The area also includes 12 picnic sites overlooking the Potomac River.

The North Hill Area includes about 375 acres, and provides more than six miles of easy to moderate trails for the ORV rider, with a short hill climb that is rated as difficult. Additional recreational opportunities include hiking, mountain biking, and hunting. Both new areas also offer primitive camping sites.

Along with the park’s Huckleberry Rocks area, these parcels are open for ORV riding every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., from April 1 through Oct. 31.

From Nov. 1 through March 31, the areas are open for ORV riding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday each week, except during deer firearms hunting season when they will be closed.

All three parcels are open to day use visitors year-round, from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Reservations are required for camping and riding. Riding reservations can be made online through the Wolf Den Run State Park website. Camping reservations can be made by calling the Herrington Manor State Park office at 301-334-9180.