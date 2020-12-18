Blockchain Start-Up Promises to Revolutionize the Fight Against Fake Goods
It is increasingly the only way that brands can stop the erosion of sales to fake goods and offers consumers some reassurance that their investments aren’t misplaced.”COLOGNE, GERMANY, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European tech start-up Yaliyomo, which recently launched the first blockchain-enabled content management platform, is promising a transformation in the way businesses can fight back against fake jewels and high-end watch forgeries.
As the first tool for content management to fully incorporate blockchain technology, the company’s signature product, Y Platform, offers dramatic improvements to companies in security, content transparency, and traceability by leveraging the platform’s ability to create an immutable “digital sibling” of every product. Digital siblings are fully traceable by retailers and consumers meaning, for the first time, that the luxury goods industry can prove once and for all which goods are authentic, and which are not.
“Companies like LVMH and Breitling are already exploring blockchain-based systems for their content and their products,” said Yaliyomo Co-founder and CEO Nihat Arkan. “It is increasingly the only way that brands can stop the erosion of sales to fake goods and offers consumers some reassurance that their investments aren’t misplaced.”
Each year, over $4.5 trillion is lost to counterfeit goods, and 60%-70% of these sales are in luxury products. By some estimates, up to 7% of global watch sales each year – over 1 billion watches – are fake. The rise of “super fakes” using 3D printing and other advanced techniques make it even more challenging than ever for consumers and companies to authenticate purchases.
Yaliyomo Co-founder and CIO Bjorn Bayard believes the key to success is a solution that fits into existing company processes and is user friendly. “We wanted something that would dramatically improve security and traceability without businesses having to migrate fully onto a new platform, and all the difficulties that can create. With Y, we can get clients set up and authenticated in the blockchain in a matter of weeks.”
The process is even easier for consumers, he explains. “For a customer, all they need to do is download our App, available on the Apple App Store and Google’s Android Store, open their account, and they are ready to go.”
Many companies in the luxury sector have a long history of efforts to defend against forgeries. Makers marks, gem assessments and authenticity certificates are common when buying a new diamond ring or an expensive handbag. But with sales of fake goods rising year on year, many companies are looking for digital solutions to defend themselves.
About Yaliyomo
Founded in Cologne, Germany by a duo of International entrepreneurs with over 50+ years of experience in global content and data management, Yaliyomo and our industry-leading Content Management Platform (CMP) Y™ answers the growing demand from consumers in a changing world, for full transparency and better traceability. New Generation Consumers are keen to know everything about the product they are purchasing and brand owners/retailers are interested to keep their products identity and integrity.
Yaliyomo’s platform helps brands to enable consumers to identify their products, trace it from the origin and validates the all attributes for building trust. Retailers working with the content that they securely receive and syndicate via Yaliyomo’s platform can keep all stakeholders accountable and transparent on the content by securely and storing it in the cloud and by leveraging the state of the art blockchain technology – an industry first for a CMP.
By storing information in a way where content is 100% secure, untenable, and fully traceable. Y™ helps brand owners and retailers market and sell their products and drives business growth by not only collecting, enriching and storing product content in a highly intuitive and centralised way, but also by demonstrating traceability and authenticity of a product to customers.
Whether a consumer is purchasing a luxury handbag, ethically sourced coffee or life-saving medicine, Yaliyomo and Y™ gives them confidence and authentic content that what they are buying is the real thing, every time.
Nihat Arkan – co-founder and CEO
Nihat has over 25 years of experience with Global Content Management, establishing and growing some of the World’s Largest Content Management companies as a CEO across three different continents.
With a particular focus on global expansion, market development, and proven track records guiding organisations through periods of accelerated growth, Nihat works with cross-functional teams to execute Yaliyomo’s vision, using innovative business approaches and implement cutting-edge technology solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our customers.
Björn Bayard – co-founder, COO and CIO
Björn has worked with Content and Master Data Management at multiple levels for over 20 years, including periods running self-deployed consultancy practices and over two decades experience in PIM (Product Information Management), MDM (Master Data Management) platforms and global expert in project implementations in the healthcare, chemical and CPG industries.
His passion is designing, building and deploying products - and is proud that one of his solutions – PIM / MDM Pool – is still being used by the world’s largest retailers and FMCG companies in their day to day operations to this day. He is focused on working with stakeholders and expert to ensure that YTM is aligned to their needs and continues to deliver the best solutions for brands and their customers.
