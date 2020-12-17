KITABOO eBook Platform Supports Online Learning During COVID-19 & Wins a Brandon Hall Group Award
KITABOO eBook Solution wins the Prestigious BHG Award for helping students in online learning during the ongoing pandemic.NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KITABOO, HurixDigital’s flagship eBook Solution, wins the Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for the Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology. This is the third consecutive year that KITABOO has won the coveted prize in the learning domain.
KITABOO is an eBook publishing platform that enables publishers, educational institutions like schools and colleges to create, publish and distribute text books in the form of interactive digital content securely across multiple mobile platforms. The eBook solution is used by over 10 million students across the world in multiple languages.
Earlier this year, due to the pandemic, the platform saw a 40 times surge in traffic. KITABOO scaled up seamlessly to meet the increased demand and ensure uninterrupted learning for students. KITABOO has helped schools and colleges overcome the challenges in terms of teaching material creation and distribution. The cloud-based platform enables mobile-first learning with its eBook reader apps and interactive elements such as videos, audio, images, quizzes, student-teacher collaboration features and more.
The Brandon Hall Group award entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, on the basis of the product’s innovative features, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.
“We are happy to be recognized among the industry experts in mobile-first learning technology. As online learning has become the need of the hour, we are helping educational publishers and institutions maintain the learning continuum with our delivery platform KITABOO. And we aim to be at the forefront of this transformation in online learning with a solution that enables anytime anywhere learning.”, says Vishal Dani, SVP, Cloud Platforms & Technology, HurixDigital.
KITABOO is a white-label solution used by publishers and educational institutions in over 20 countries in more than 25 languages. KITABOO offers multiple readers and an eBook SDK.
About HurixDigital
HurixDigital is a pioneer in delivering digital content solutions for publishers and enterprises globally. We enable multinational corporations in their digital transformation journey with our cloud-based platforms, future-proof content solutions and leading-edge products. At Hurix we foster thought leadership and innovation that help us add value to our clients’ business. KITABOO is one of the world’s most widely used eBook solutions in education and training.
