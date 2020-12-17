Reputation.com Named a Leader in Experience Management Software, Online Reputation Management Software, and Social Media Suites by Real Users on G2

Latest Recognition Caps Off An Award-filled 2020 For Reputation.com

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first — and only — complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in experience management software, online reputation management software, and social media suites, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. Reputation.com’s recognition by G2 puts an exclamation point on an award-filled year for the company, which was also named one of the fastest-growing private companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley and won eight other additional awards.

“Helping organizations listen, learn, act and amplify customer feedback is what Reputation.com prides itself on, and G2 is a key place where we interact with our customers to fully understand their unique individual needs,” said Rebecca Biestman, chief marketing officer at Reputation.com. “Earning ‘Leader’ recognition from G2, particularly in three separate categories, is always among the highest honors for us because it reflects sentiment from real users that use our products each and every day.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Reputation.com Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Bay Area

Achieving “Leader” status from G2 in three categories tops off a banner year for Reputation.com. This fall, the company was also named one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and the San Francisco Business Times .

Specifically, Reputation.com was named the No. 8 fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley and the No. 42 fastest-growing private company in San Francisco. These lists recognize the region's innovators and the companies driving economic growth, not only in the local Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay area regions, but globally.

Additional Awards Won in 2020

In addition to the recent recognition from G2, the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times, Reputation.com won a slew of other awards throughout the course of the year, including:

