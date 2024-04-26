Sino Biological Finalizes the Acquisition of SignalChem Biotech, Strengthening Global Presence and Expanding Product Portfolio

BEIJING, China, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sino Biological, Inc.("Sino Biological" or the "Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), specializing in biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, has successfully concluded its acquisition of Vancouver-based Canadian biotechnology company SignalChem Biotech Inc. (“SCB” or "SignalChem”). Sino Biological has acquired 100% of SCB shares in a deal valued at $48M USD, inclusive of all assets, assumed indebtedness, and net of cash deposits.



SignalChem Biotech Inc. is renowned for its specialized bioactive enzymes, including kinases, proteases, phosphatases, ubiquitin and epigenetic enzymes. Over the past two decades, SCB has established proprietary production and quality control platforms, setting industry standards for the development and production of high-quality bioactive enzyme proteins to support scientists from basic research through drug discovery and development. Now operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino Biological, SCB will bring exclusive expertise in enzyme production to the company’s existing technology platforms.

The strategic synergy between Sino Biological and SignalChem enables the provision of a broader range of products and research services, supporting the wider life sciences community and facilitating the discovery and development of novel treatments, vaccines and diagnostic platforms.

“SignalChem is at the scientific forefront of enzyme bioreagent development and production, as well as enzyme-based compound screening technologies. The acquisition of SCB further strengthens Sino Biological’s robust presence in bioactive recombinant proteins and related contract research services,” stated Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological’s President and General Manager.

"We are excited to join forces with Sino Biological and embark on this new chapter of growth and collaboration," said Mr. Jun Yan, co-founder, President and CEO of SignalChem Biotech. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to leverage our complementary strengths and resources to accelerate innovation and better serve the scientific community. We look forward to combining our expertise to develop novel solutions that address the complex challenges facing researchers around the world.”

Sino Biological remains committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction throughout the integration process. Customers can expect continued access to the same high-quality products and services they have come to rely on, backed by the combined expertise and resources of Sino Biological and SignalChem Biotech.

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and contract research service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production and antibody development. All of Sino Biological's products are independently developed and produced with a stringent quality management system, and include unique bioreagents addressing areas such as cell therapy, stem cell, and infectious disease research. For example, Sino Biological has a wealth of viral antigens (Provir®) and corresponding antibodies, with one of the world’s extensive collections. Sino Biological is also a well-recognized, qualified source of recombinant cytokines and high-quality GMP-grade cytokines. In addition, Sino Biological offers contract research production services for the custom development of full length, bioactive proteins and high-affinity antibodies, along with other services. To learn more about Sino Biological visit www.sinobiological.com, follow us on LinkedIn or @SinoInc on Twitter.

About SignalChem Biotech Inc.

SignalChem Biotech Inc. is a biotech company focused on the research, development and production of innovative and high-quality human recombinant cell signaling products. Throughout the years, SignalChem has capitalized on its core expertise in cellular signaling, molecular biology and protein biochemistry to generate more than 2,000 functional protein products. SignalChem strives to support scientists in academia, pharma and biotech companies around the world by creating effective research tools to advance the basic research in life sciences and to facilitate the efforts in drug discovery and development. For more information, please visit www.signalchem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological and SCB management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which neither Sino Biological nor SCB has control. Sino Biological and SCB assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so.

Contacts:

Sino Biological, Inc.

gmo@sinobiological.cn

www.sinobiological.com