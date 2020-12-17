Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
For the 1st Time, Watkins Construction & Roofing Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3468 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 107.94% Percent
We are honored to receive such an award. This is all due to our great clients at Watkins”JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Watkins Construction & Roofing is No. 3468 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
Watkins Construction & Roofing proudly serves the Jackson, Madison, & Brandon, MS areas as well as a new location in Fairhope, AL. They are on a mission to build quality roofs of all shapes and sizes, inspire customer confidence in the roofing industry, use the best tools and materials for every single job, and provide the best value to every customer.
About Watkins Construction & Roofing
Watkins Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company, in business for over 20 years. When you choose Watkins, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Watkins has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential or commercial roofing project
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.
