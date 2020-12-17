The Long Meow Home
A cat’s epic tale of adventure to find the way backCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walt Whitman famously said that “Home is where the heart is” which simply means that no matter who you are, or in this case what you are, home will always be the nest we always come back to when times get tough. Such is the case of a cat named Sonic, who after being given a chance to be free and wild, eventually decided that his home is where he truly belongs. He then embarks on an epic journey that is told in author Joan Groves’ book Where Is My Home?
A professional in the education system with more than two decades of experience, Joan is a retired elementary school counselor whose passion for teaching kids empathy and other good values led her to the belief that reading about real stories would help them inculcate these irreplaceable values. She is the recipient of the 2004 Utah School Counselor of the Year Award and continues to push reading to kids with the aim of encouraging them to develop a good character through different stories. She is also a mother of six kids and a granny of 28!
Where Is My Home? is based on a real story of a housecat that was given a chance to experience being wild and free. However, Sonic then decided that this is not for him and that his heart is at home, and that is where he belongs. The reader is then placed in the paws of Sonic who embarks on a 30-mile journey through dangerous terrains and weather, all with one goal: to come home.
This feel-good story is a must have book for readers of all ages and will surely uplift anyone. Get yours now!
