AIM Launches First Worldwide Hackathon for Startups to Solve Key Global Issues at AIM EURASIA Digital Edition 2021
Hackathon to focus on 5 sectors - Climate & Environment, Education, Healthcare, Cyber Security and Food Security
For startups, we are opening a new door of opportunity for them to realise their full potential, expand their organisation, boost their sector, and diversify the economy”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), the world’s leading investment platform recently launched the AIM EURASIA Startup Hackathon which will be hosted for the first time at AIM EURASIA 2021. This format will be first witnessed during this edition, in the search for leading startups with the best innovation ideas to support the sustainable development goals as formalized by the United Nations.
— Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi
Happening from 2-3 February 2021, AIM EURASIA Digital Hackathon 2021 endeavors to support startups globally and to showcase how their specific sector can create a positive impact to people’s lives. The competition will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to share their local knowledge and to find suitable solutions that will create a beneficial effect in the global economy.
The Hackathon will focus on five significant sectors namely, Climate & Environment, Education, Healthcare, Cyber Security and Food Security. Each sector has a corresponding challenge that participating startups need to address and solve.
For the Climate & Environment Sector, participating startups must develop groundbreaking solutions to fight climate and environmental challenges and manage their impact on particular parts of the world. For the Education Sector, startups need to create useful solutions for the educational system that will bridge the gap in learning and streamline its quality and delivery. Cybersecurity startups will put forward their ingenious ideas to provide complete cybersecurity and prevent vulnerabilities and cybercriminal attacks. Participants in the Food Security Sector will find a solution, through their product or service, which will overcome the devastating consequences of food shortage. They must also develop ways to turn useful and available resources to be easily used and consumed, ensuring no instability is caused in the process. Healthcare startups should come up with a new technology that revolutionizes the healthcare sector, automating the processes and tasks in daily operation effectively.
“Following the success of the AIM Digital Edition this year, AIM EURASIA 2021 will once again empower startups through this Hackathon and will give them the chance to bring out their entrepreneurial spirit and showcase their ground-breaking innovations that will ultimately become instrumental in solving crucial global concerns. I believe that this event will be another milestone for the Annual Investment Meeting because we have developed a more exciting and useful format for our global pitch competitions that will be used for all our editions until 2022. For startups, we are opening a new door of opportunity for them to realise their full potential, expand their organisation, boost their sector, and diversify the economy,” stated Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, Head of the Organizing Committee of the Annual Investment Meeting.
To be eligible to participate, startups must meet at least 70% of the set criteria for qualifications -- societal value, originality, feasibility/sustainability, usability and user interface, have a high growth potential business or business idea, have passed at least one round of funding, must be interested in cross-border collaboration, have at least 5 to 50 employees and must be at least 1 - 5 years in the business.
Winning startups of the AIM EURASIA Chapter 2021 will gain the opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas innovative ideas at AIM Global held in Expo 2022, the mega hybrid event in Dubai with free accommodation for four nights, free round-trip flight tickets, free exhibition booths and delegate passes for team members.
Furthermore, winners will have a chance to get a guaranteed investment of up to $100,000 from AIM, up to $100,000 investment/funding from other investors, aside from getting full access to the unique features of AIM 2022 and gaining the opportunity to meet with a pool of more than 500 investors and connect with high level clients, partners, government officials and industry experts.
AIM EURASIA Digital Edition 2021 will highlight the economic strengths of EURASIA and explore the business landscape of the region and the opportunities for growth that are waiting to be harnessed through mutual cooperation and global support. It will bring together notable international investment stakeholders from the EURASIA region and territories, worldwide investors looking for viable business opportunities and investment advisors with a vast experience and knowledge of foreign direct investment and related matters.
The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) is an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
Startups that qualify for the AIM EURASIA Digital Hackathon 2021 can apply till the 17th of January 2021. For more information, contact Kruthika Shetty or Aizel Borongan at kruthika.shetty@aimcongress.com / aizel.lois@aimcongress.com or call +971 56 4034062
