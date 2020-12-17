REPUBLIC URBAN PROPERTIES JOIN FORCES WITH TRI-VALLEY ARTISTS
Because of current restrictions for museums and galleries, we wanted to create an interesting experience for shoppers to view local Tri-Valley artists in an outside setting that is both safe and fun”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: COVID Safe Art Expo starting Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Livermore, CA--
— Michael Van Every, President & CEO, Republic Urban Properties
Republic Square at Livermore offers Bay and Tri-Valley artists an opportunity to display at contactless, COVID safe art walk.
Offering some much-needed cheer this holiday season, Republic Urban Properties, the real estate development company behind Livermore’s newest retail destination, Republic Square at Livermore, is giving local artists an opportunity to showcase their work at an outdoor, COVID-safe art walk.
Beginning Thursday, December 17, thirty-eight professional artists will display their creations inside the storefront windows at the shopping center which is slated to open in 2021. All works are for sale – ideal for last-minute shoppers hunting for the perfect gift. Artists’ contact information will be displayed and interested parties can reach out directly regarding purchase and payment.
The exhibit, which is open to the public and will run through January 14, 2021, features works by local artists, some who hail from Livermore and/or specialize in showcasing the beauty of the Tri-Valley. Themes vary from landscapes to abstracts and three-dimensional fine handcrafts. Viewers will see a wide range of media including acrylic and oil fine art paintings, acrylic pour medium, glass works, ceramic pieces, sculpture and photography.
Republic Square was excited to offer this unique opportunity at the end of a difficult year. “Because of current restrictions for museums and art galleries, we wanted to create an interesting experience for the shopper to view local Tri-Valley artists in an outside setting that is both safe and fun,” said Republic Urban Properties West Coast President Michael R. Van Every. “As we open our shops and businesses at Republic Square over the coming year, we invite the public to visit, shop, eat and enjoy a cultural experience.”
Livermore Arts visual arts manager Anne Giancola is curating the show and believes it will fill an important void spurred by the pandemic. "The artists are excited to have the opportunity to bring to viewers the joy of art, which is sorely missing in these Covid-times. The transformative power of art brings a sense of well-being and happiness to our lives whether we are the creators of art, hanging the art in our homes or offices, or viewing the art in an exhibit,” she said.
Republic Urban Properties is the West Coast Division of the Republic Family of Companies, known for developing quality real estate throughout the United States, from land development and historic adaptive reuse to shopping malls. Republic Square at Livermore contains five restaurant buildings, two quick service retail buildings and one retail building. Adjacent to the San Francisco Premium Outlets and two Republic-owned hotels, the property is located in the epicenter of the Tri-Valley area, whose total population has grown by more than 20% since 2001.
WHEN: December 17, 2020 - January 14, 2020
WHERE: Republic Square
4705-4729 Livermore Outlets Dr.
Livermore, CA 94551
About The Republic Family of Companies:
Over the last 40 years the Republic Family of Companies has developed 27,000,000 square feet of real estate (across all categories - multi-family, office, hotel, retail, and institutional) representing an investment at cost of over $7 billion. It currently has more than $2 billion of new projects under construction and development in the Washington, DC SMSA, San Jose/San Francisco area, and the Southeast - among the top five commercial and residential markets in the country.
Republic has executed over 35 private/public sector projects and is now working on a number of multi-hundred million-dollar projects in major cities around the U.S. and has millions of square feet in its development pipeline. These developments include, among others, the development of a wide range of signature and monumental commercial properties, including the completed Washington Harbour, Market Square, Republic Square I and II, the Ronald Reagan Building (over 3 million square feet) on Pennsylvania Avenue, the country’s second largest building (developed by principals of Republic) and the Portals, a 3MM square foot project, including the Mandarin Hotel in Greater Washington, D.C with an aggregate market value in excess of $2 billion. Republic is also presently acquiring and developing over 1,000 units per annum of multifamily projects in the Washington, DC SMSA, the Mid-Atlantic area, and the Southeast part of the United States with plans to accelerate development over the coming year.
Recently completed construction projects include the Portals V residential building adjacent to the Mandarin Hotel in downtown Washington, DC (2019). This monumental signature luxury 380-unit rental apartment project (550,000 square feet) looks over the Jefferson Memorial, with views of the Potomac River, the National Mall, Arlington Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, and the U.S. Capitol. Estimated project costs are $230 million.
Republic's financial capacity is deep, and the company has enjoyed relationships representing billions of dollars with major lenders, such as insurance companies, pension funds, private equity firms and real estate investment trusts (REITS).
Visit https://www.republicfamilyofcompanies.com/about/republic-urban-properties/ for more information.
