Get paid for your look?

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts" - Eleanor Roosevelt
If nothing else, the pandemic gave most of us time to reflect and perhaps re-evaluate our career plans for the future. Now is the time to plan and train for something to be ready when civilization and the economy eventually recover. One profession that provides money, excitement, travel, and global connections is modeling professionally.
You see them in the mall, you see them on television, on billboards, buses, and almost any other type of advertisement. Modeling is very much a blooming career, even in todays society. But how do you go about starting in that industry? How do you go from posting photos on social media to actually seeing yourself in advertisements, and getting paid to do it? What is the difference between an agency and a private agent?
Have you ever thought of becoming a professional model, but weren't sure how to go about it? You can learn how with a new online course at learntomodel.com created by Jeremy Cook who reflects on his and other's experiences within the industry. Learn To Model is a fifteen chapter online course giving you everything you need to get started and thrive within the modeling industry. The course includes insights from current top professional models, agents, casting directors, photographers and more prominent figures. They provide specific tips to become successful as a model, maximize your bookings, improve your portfolio, learn how to navigate large cities, improve your networking and social media skills, fitness and hygiene recommendations and much more.
Right now, the industry is truly meant for anyone. Regardless of your individual look, economic background, or geographic location, there is a place in the industry for you. If you don't think you have the typical model look, there are multiple divisions and rich diversity currently being displayed. You are unique in your own way. An example could be if you are a curvier female, many agencies represent curve models. If you have a more health and fitness background or are an athlete looking for some fresh adventure, many agencies have fitness divisions. Don't think you're tall enough? Plenty of agencies represent petite. This career is truly open to all and is truly there for the taking.
Cook, the founder of Learn To Model originally began his modeling career as a teenager in Miami, after originally being scouted from social media from his hometown of upstate NY. After initially getting settled, Cook quickly gained momentum in the industry and found success in booking all types of advertisements, campaigns, editorials, and runway shows. Some of his top clients include Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Wrangler Jeans, and many more prominent brands. By the time he turned 22, he had spent time in Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles. "Everything about my life changed for the better" is a quotable phrase from the about section on the learntomodel.com website.
This is a great jumpstart course that you can watch and take notes in just a couple of hours, and keep active to refer back to as needed. There are also training options that will have you on your way to an exciting career. The course cost retails at $249, an investment into yourself similar to college, trade school, or even getting a personal training certificate. Most modeling day rates are well over $1000+, so the value is well worth the initial investment. Use this time to learn a new career and be ready for a fulfilling life, full of excitement, travel, and experiences like no other.
For more information visit learntomodel.com and instagram.com/jeremycook4
