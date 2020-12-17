Tractor-trailer truck restriction in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday

With heavy snow and high winds impacting Rhode Island, Governor Gina M. Raimondo has issued a proclamation prohibiting tractor-trailer trucks from all state highways through 9 a.m. Thursday, December 17.

This restriction will aid in the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's efforts to keep highways passable and safe for emergency vehicles.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling during the storm. If you have to be out, remember to reduce speed, avoid distraction, buckle up and never drive impaired. And if you encounter plows, do not pass them. The safest place in a storm is a safe distance behind plow trucks.