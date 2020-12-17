Global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026

“Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary: –

Overview

The Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.1%. Portfolio Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.4 Billion by the year 2026, Portfolio Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Portfolio Management will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The key players covered in this study

Dassault Systemes

Siemens

PTC

Oracle

SAP

Autodesk

Arena

Aras

Infor

Accenture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collaborative product data management (cPDM)

Computer-aided design (CAD)

Digital manufacturing (DM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Portfolio Management

Product Data Management

Collaborative Design and Engineering

Customer Management

Compliance Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market space?

What are the Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

Continued……………………

