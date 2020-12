Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils The ACE™ Of Mobility – Versatile Technology On Wheels With A Sleek Electrifying Presence

Copyright © 2020 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.

ACE™ is a sleek ride into the future of sustainable mobility.

ACE™ was created from the perspective of technology that empowers individuals and their lifestyles.” — Michael Smith, Alpha Motor Corporation Chief Executive Officer

IRVINE, CA, USA, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils The ACE™ Of Mobility – Versatile Technology On Wheels With A Sleek Electrifying PresenceIRVINE, Calif., December 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- Accelerating innovation for humanity, automotive company Alpha Motor Corporation has unveiled the ACE™, a striking Coupe, hailing it as the quintessential urban electric vehicle set to transform zero emission mobility.The ACE™ Coupe balances versatility, performance, and sustainability on a compact footprint that supports multiple body styles including coupe, sedan, and utility crossover. The ACE™ Coupe is built on a modular vehicle platform that is an extension of Alpha’s much anticipated ICON™ EUV (Electric Utility Vehicle). Both ACE™ and ICON™ are created to prioritize consumer friendliness through technology with a welcoming energy.The ACE™ Coupe was unveiled in a refined silver paint that the company named as “Blue Seraph” for its chic metallic finish. Underneath the polished bonnet and rear hatch is abundant cargo space enabled by its electric vehicle architecture. The ACE™ Coupe vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,180mm (165in) in length, 1886mm (74in) in width, and 1450mm (57in) in height.“The ACE™ Coupe is for consumers who desire a sleek ride with the versatility, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness of an electric vehicle,” stated Michael Smith, Alpha Motor Corporation Chief Executive Officer.Inside the dynamic ACE™ Coupe is comfortable front seats for the driver and passenger, along with compact rear seats for occasional storage. Its interior architecture optimizes cabin space through a seamless and fluid construction that reduces components without compromising ergonomic comfort or ease of use. Furthermore, a central display integrates user interface controls that can be synchronized or replaced with the user’s own electronic device.“ACE™ is a departure from contemporary automotive and places emphasis on mobility for the user. Alpha is rethinking automobiles for the sake of innovation that moves humanity. ACE™ was created from the perspective of technology that empowers individuals and their lifestyles,” continued Mr. Smith.The ACE™ line of pure electric vehicles is built for flexible customization and is anticipated to be offered in a variety of unique color, material, and feature combinations. ACE™ Coupe reservation inquires can be sent to reservemyace@alphamotorinc.com. Alpha plans to roll out variants of ACE™ in the coming months. Details on ACE™ and Alpha Motor Corporation is provided on the company’s website www.alphamotorinc.com Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

THE ELECTRIFYING ALPHA ACE™