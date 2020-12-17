Willie Brown’s Exclusive Interview on W420 Radio Network
The politics of pot - an open dialogue - insights from one of California’s most esteemed politicians
The Safe Banking Act has an opportunity, and it is because the non-cannabis world benefits from that kind of business - handling the financial transactions…”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Cannabis Conversation on W420 Radio Network will air the first of a two part exclusive interview series with the Honorable Willie Brown. His impressive career includes 30 years in the California State Assembly 15 of which he served as Speaker, and he also served two terms as the Mayor of San Francisco. Tune in this Saturday, December 19th @ 4:20 p.m. in your time zone.
— Willie Brown
The struggle between cannabis and politics has always been contentious and confusing. Brown who is a consultant to Harborside the oldest and largest dispensary in California, and for several years served as president. He offers his unique expert acumen about the industry and the national scene.
“It was a great pleasure to be on America’s Cannabis Conversation, to discuss all things cannabis,” states Brown. “It’s well-rounded comprehensive coverage of the industry is impressive.” Hot topics discussed: how he became involved in the cannabis industry, the national movement, the current administration and new administration re: cannabis, taxes, regulations, CA leading the national scene, banking…
Brown explains, “The Safe Banking Act has an opportunity, and it is because the non-cannabis world benefits from that kind of business - handling the financial transactions… Believe me - Chase, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, etc. every one of those operations would love nothing better than to be the persons who could do the the transactions involving cannabis.” The U.S. marijuana industry will generate $85 billion in sales in 2030, according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.* There will never be a shortage of growth, strategy and real-time concerns. Brown predicts, “As time unfolds, there will be the business of treating cannabis no different from other products.”
To tune into any of W420 Radio Network programming here: https://w420radionetwork.com/
- Every Wednesday W420 will broadcast real-time news and updates.
- Guest interviews will air on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday informing our listeners on a variety of beneficial topics.
- “America’s Cannabis Conversation,” full-length show @ 4:20 p.m. in your time zone every Saturday.
W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs - Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry - informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.
*https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/111015/future-marijuana-industry-america.asp
Chase Roberts
W420 Radio Network
+1 415-385-8072
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn