Oral Surgery San Francisco Announces Post on Bay Area Orthognathic Surgery (Jaw Surgery) Options for Impacted Residents
Arranging a time to deal with a jaw problem could be difficult for many San Francisco Bay Area residents.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Surgery San Francisco, a team of oral surgeons based in San Francisco but treating patients from throughout the entire Bay Area, is proud to announce a new post focused on jaw surgery for residents across the entire Northern California region. Bay Area residents seeking answers to various jaw problems may find “working from home” the right time to learn more and even consider surgery.
“Arranging a time to deal with a jaw problem could be difficult for many San Francisco Bay Area residents. Right now, however, those working from home might find it the best moment to schedule orthognathic surgery,” explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral Surgery San Francisco. "The new post explains how a skilled jaw surgeon can help and explains the steps necessary to get a first appointment or consultation,” he concluded.
The new post can be viewed online at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2020/11/for-jaw-problems-in-the-bay-area-you-need-an-orthognathic-surgeon/. The jaw surgery page provides focused information for residents in need of support at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/jaw-surgery/. As tooth replacement may be part of jaw surgery, persons who may have implant needs can visit https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/ for dental implant issues. Finally, persons considering a facelift or other surgical procedures aligned with the face and mouth, can visit the Visage site at https://visage-sf.com/.
NOW MAY BE THE TIME TO CONSIDER ORTHOGNATHIC (JAW) SURGERY
Here is the background for this release. Bay Area residents suffering from teeth, mouth, or jaw problems might be able to "take advantage" of remote working to schedule a potential surgery, or at least an initial consultation. Now might be the best time for an extended recovery period, since the convenience of working from home may make this more viable than during "normal" times. For these reasons, Oral Surgery San Francisco has announced an informational post on jaw surgery.
ABOUT ORAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of oral surgery. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich can be available as an emergency oral surgeon in San Francisco also. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
