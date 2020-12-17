Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,440 in the last 365 days.

TxDOT Unwraps Completed MoPac Intersections Project

AUSTIN - TxDOT celebrated the completion of the MoPac Intersections project with Santa Claus cutting the ribbon during a live virtual ceremony. In addition to Santa, TxDOT officials were joined by State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Travis County Commissioner Gerald Daugherty and Austin City Council Member Paige Ellis.

750,000 cubic yards of material were excavated in order to extend the MoPac mainlanes below ground level. That’s enough dirt and rock to fill 18,400 swimming pools! Bridges were constructed at Slaughter Lane and La Crosse Avenue and a diverging diamond intersection was built at Slaughter Lane. In addition, a shared-use path was constructed along the west side of MoPac to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

“TxDOT is committed to connecting you with Texas and this project exemplifies that mission,” said Brian Barth, TxDOT’s director of project planning and development. “The innovative intersection at Slaughter Lane addresses the traffic patterns in this area by accommodating more left-turning traffic.”

The project, which began in January 2018, was completed ahead of schedule. “This is an exciting day for TxDOT and the south Austin community,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin district engineer. “We’re already seeing the benefits of this project, which has improved mobility and safety for drivers in the area." The contractor on the $53.5 million project was Webber LLC.  

You just read:

TxDOT Unwraps Completed MoPac Intersections Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.