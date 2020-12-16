New ADVISER Validation Special Education Error – Error #780 – Special Education Setting Code Invalid for Students That Are In Grades Kindergarten – 12 | Nebraska Department of Education
Public and Special Purpose Schools Only
This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors that could be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).
New Error 780 – Special Education Setting Code Invalid for Students That Are In Grades Kindergarten – 12
Student is in Grades KG – 12 and should have a Setting Code valid for a student who is “ages six to twenty-one (Part B).”