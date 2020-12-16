Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New ADVISER Validation Special Education Error – Error #780 – Special Education Setting Code Invalid for Students That Are In Grades Kindergarten – 12 | Nebraska Department of Education

Public and Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors that could be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

New Error 780 – Special Education Setting Code Invalid for Students That Are In Grades Kindergarten – 12

Student is in Grades KG – 12 and should have a Setting Code valid for a student who is “ages six to twenty-one (Part B).”

