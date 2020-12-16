Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Honduras : Third Reviews Under the Stand-By Arrangement and Arrangement Under the Standby Credit Facility, Requests for Extension and Rephasing of the Arrangements, Waiver of Nonobservance of Performance Criterion, and Modification of Performance…

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

December 16, 2020

The near-term outlook has worsened, while a recovery is expected for next year. Amid a weak health system and a surge in infections over the summer, the gradual reopening of the economy has faced setbacks and the pandemic is having a stronger and more protracted social and economic impact than expected. While the policy response to the Covid-19 shock was appropriately designed, there have been implementation challenges and delays. The authorities’ monitoring system of pandemic-related spending and civil society oversight helped identify missteps to implement corrective actions, for which they are receiving technical assistance from FAD and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). More recently, Honduras is also facing the challenge to respond to two tropical storms, which the authorities intend to manage within the contour of the current economic program.

Country Report No. 2020/319

regular

English

December 16, 2020

9781513564166/1934-7685

1HNDEA2020002

Paper

78

