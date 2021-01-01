Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Virtual Preschool Options for Young Students Ready to Practice Online Study Skills
Learn and Play Montessori, a provider of online preschool and kindergarten education, has announced a new informational post for virtual preschool options.
Although we remain open face-to-face here in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California, we understand some children may need to stay home at this time and focus on virtual learning.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a leading provider of Montessori-based education both online and in the San Francisco Bay Area at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce a new post explaining its virtual preschool options. The post explains both the no cost and paid options that await parents on its website, YouTube channel, and daily Facebook live sessions.
"Although we remain open face-to-face here in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California, we understand some children may need to stay home at this time and focus on virtual learning,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Our newly announced virtual preschool lessons can help keep kindergarten and preschool children connected to learning through the engaging Montessori Method.”
Parents can review the informational post about the new virtual preschool program at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/we-provide-a-preschool-program-online-for-your-child-today/. The staff is excited to share high-quality, engaging preschool and kinder lessons online. Interested persons can review details for the virtual preschool program at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-preschool/. To view the new YouTube channel for Learn and Play, providing several Montessori-led lessons at zero cost, please visit https://www.youtube.com/c/LearnAndPlayMontessoriSchool.
MONTESSORI TEACHERS ADD VIRTUAL PRESCHOOL TO HIGH-QUALITY EARLY LEARNING IN THE BAY AREA
Here is the background for this release. So-called "online," "remote," or "virtual" learning may be the new standard for many students across the Bay Area and, indeed across the United States. Parents of young children might find placing a preschooler in front of a computer extremely challenging. A dull online lesson can lose a preschooler’s attention and could stunt learning development. The newly announced virtual kindergarten activities can help both parents and children to stay engaged in this online environment.
In the virtual program, preschool and kindergarten children can watch videos designed to show teachers speaking directly to the student in fun and engaging ways. Online lessons in counting, reading, and science are available at zero cost to families. Early learning lessons in a virtual preschool setting can set young children on the path to a bright future for online learning skills. For these reasons, Learn & Play Montessori is excited to announce yet new activities for its leading virtual preschool program using the esteemed Montessori Method.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Locations include not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.
