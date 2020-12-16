Attorneys angry about backlogs in civil trial proceedings

(Subscription required) There were plans to start civil jury trials again in January, although most presiding judges at a consumer attorneys conference cautioned that this timetable might be thrown off due to the coronavirus case surge.
