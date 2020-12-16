Cameco Fund for Mental Health Awards $384,000 to 22 Projects in Saskatchewan

The Cameco Fund for Mental Health has awarded grants totalling almost $384,000 to 22 projects making a difference for mental health.

Ranging from education and training programs to direct support for people struggling with mental health and addictions, these projects will directly benefit 24 Saskatchewan communities as well as organizations that provide province-wide services.

For a list of project summaries, please visit Cameco Fund for Mental Health.

“Mental health touches everyone and with what we’ve gone through in 2020, the need for support is greater than ever,” said Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel. “This grant program won’t solve all of the challenges we face, but we’re pleased to offer a measure of support to the organizations working hard to achieve positive mental health outcomes.”

The Cameco Fund for Mental Health, administered by Saskatoon Community Foundation, was established in 2019 with proceeds from the inaugural Step Up for Mental Health run/walk. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 event pivoted to a virtual run/walk in October with participants registering their results online. This year’s fundraising total includes 100 per cent of Step Up registration fees, a matching amount from Cameco and individual donations.

Following a call for funding applications in October, submissions were adjudicated by representatives from Cameco, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatoon Community Foundation. Of the 22 successful applicants, 17 represent registered charities and five are non-profit organizations.

“No one should suffer in silence,” added Gitzel. “Raising funds is important but so is speaking up to end the stigma. We sincerely hope that Step Up for Mental Health encourages that discussion.”

For more information, please contact:

Jonathan Huntington Vice-president, sustainability and stakeholder relations Cameco Corporation 306-251-2933 jonathan_huntington@cameco.com

Step Up for Mental Health is powered by Cameco in partnership with Brainsport, the Saskatoon Community Foundation and the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Since its inception in 2019, the event has raised almost $784,000 to support mental health in Saskatchewan.