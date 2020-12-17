Secluded Central Florida 51-Acre Private Island to Auction via Concierge Auctions, Zoned to Build Your Own Estate

Secluded getaway with lake views Private island with 3 buildable acres Luxurious private cottage Deeded dock access Set on minimally-developed Lake Griffin

A premier hunting and fishing retreat, Bird Island will auction online next month in cooperation with Cassandra Lamoureux of Keller Williams Classic Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located just one hour from Orlando, Bird Island is an undiscovered paradise of waterfront living on the western edge of Lake Griffin. A premier hunting and fishing retreat, Bird Island will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Cassandra Lamoureux of Keller Williams Classic Realty. Currently Listed at $6.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held January 22–27th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“The serenity of Bird Island creates a private escape from the world for me and my family. We can enjoy Florida’s natural beauty while we fish or hunt ducks, yet we still have all the wonderful things available that Central Florida has to offer,” stated Michael Szewc, the seller. “We are looking forward to going to auction with Concierge Auctions to help us name a new owner for this incredible property.”

Less developed than the other Harris Chain Lakes, Lake Griffin is an exclusive getaway. The private island can be accessed by seaplane, boat, or a helipad can be built to come by helicopter. The existing home is a two-bed, one-bath cottage and would make for a luxurious guest house. The cottage features a large wraparound porch ideal for watching sunsets and migrating flocks. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, and walls of sliding glass doors create an airy feel. The most notable feature of this property are the three dry, buildable acres zoned for a much larger estate. Create an expansive multigenerational estate, a four-season corporate retreat, or a wellness resort. Bird Island can be transformed to build a dream home, while surrounding guests with complete privacy as the ultimate escape. One can hunt, fish, or relax in the Central Florida sunshine.

Additional features include a chef’s kitchen with a large island with an under-mount sink and a copper countertop; an open living room and casual dining area; beamed, vaulted ceilings throughout the home; outdoor entertaining areas include a wraparound, screened in porch and deeded dock; and complete power and telephone access surrounding the whole island.

“Bird Island is filled with endless possibilities with the opportunity to build,” stated Cassie Lamoureux, the listing agent. “With Concierge Auctions’ prosperous database and marketing skills, I am delighted to partner with them to create a successful auction for our seller.”

Bird Island sits only 10 minutes from shopping and golf in the small lakefront community of Lady Lake. Located on the western edge of Lake Griffin across from the Emeralda Marsh Conservation area, the island is filled with hundreds of species of wintering birds, egrets, cranes, bald eagles, and ducks that call this area home, as well as a few manatees and alligators. The Harris Chain of Lakes’ relatively deep waters supports a variety of different craft and watersports. The property is less than 2 hours from Daytona Beach and The Space Coast to the east and Tampa to the west. The island's position offers peace and quiet, while providing convenience of several major cities close by.

Bird Island is available for showings by appointment only and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.