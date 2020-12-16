Meals on Wheels Orange County Produces Short Film About Feeding Seniors During Pandemic

Step Up to the Plate CEO Holly Hagler at Documentary Launch Behind the scenes in making the documentary

Meals on Wheels Orange County’s ‘Step Up to the Plate’ Documentary Tells Story of Serving the County’s Most Vulnerable

This film is both a celebration of how quickly the community came together and an important reminder that this sudden and intense need isn’t going away any time soon.” — Holly Hagler

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the county’s largest provider of senior nutrition and supportive services, Meals on Wheels Orange County ’s serving levels have increased by almost 400% during the pandemic with no end in sight. In response to this major undertaking, the nonprofit produced Step Up to the Plate: Our Community in Action , a documentary to share its story supporting thousands of vulnerable older adults disproportionately affected by the virus.As outlined in the brief documentary, Meals on Wheels Orange County is currently serving 125,000 Grab & Go meals per month through partnering senior centers; roughly the same number of meals in four weeks that they would normally serve in six months.Meals on Wheels Orange County President and CEO Holly Hagler said, “In this ongoing time of uncertainty, we felt it was important to share heartwarming stories of our county’s most vulnerable neighbors and the outpouring of support from the community.”Hagler continued, “This film is both a celebration of how quickly the community came together and an important reminder that this sudden and intense need isn’t going away any time soon.”Major film sponsors include Acacia Home Health, Alignment Healthcare, GrandPad, Kaiser Permanente and Masonry Concepts, Inc.For more information about Meals on Wheels Orange County or to view the film, visit MealsOnWheelsOC.org.About Meals on Wheels Orange County:Meals on Wheels Orange County is the largest nonprofit provider of nutrition and supportive services for at-risk older adults in the county. It is committed to erasing hunger and isolation through nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks, and keeping families together through adult day services. The organization delivers over 1 million meals to more than 10,000 at-risk older adults each year throughout central and north Orange County.###

Step up to the Plate Documentary