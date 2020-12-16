Governor Phil Scott Opens Application for Cannabis Control Board

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is seeking applicants for appointment to the new three-member Cannabis Control Board. All members will be appointed by the Governor after being vetted by the Cannabis Control Board Nominating Committee.

A full job description can be found here.

The Board was created for the purpose of safely, equitably and effectively implementing and administering the laws and rules regulating adult-use cannabis in Vermont. It is responsible for establishing, administering and regulating a cannabis regulatory system for commercial cannabis cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories, as established in Act 164 of 2020.

The Board shall also take over responsibility for the regulation of medical cannabis dispensaries and the administration of the medical cannabis registry, currently administered by the Vermont Department of Public safety. Specifically, such responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Rulemaking in accordance with the Act;

Administration of a program for regulating licensed cannabis establishments;

Administration of the Medical Cannabis Registry;

Administration of a program for licensed medical cannabis dispensaries; and

Submission of an annual budget to the Governor.

Candidates will be expected to develop a new complex regulatory system within a very tight timeframe established in the Act. Preferred candidates will have experience in administering complex regulatory systems and the ability to manage a start-up enterprise with responsibility for licensing, compliance and enforcement.

Interested applicants must adhere to the following statutorily created restrictions:

Board members may not be an officer of, director of, organizer of, employee of, consultant to, or attorney for any person subject to regulation by the Board. No Board member shall participate in creating or applying any law, rule, or policy or in making any other determination if the Board member, individually or as a fiduciary, or the Board member’s spouse, parent, or child wherever residing or any other member of the Board member’s family residing in his or her household has an economic interest in the matter before the Board or has any more than a de minimus interest that could be substantially affected by the proceeding. No Board member shall, during his or her term or terms on the Board, solicit, engage in negotiations for, or otherwise discuss future employment or a future business relationship of any kind with any person subject to supervision or regulation by the Board. No Board member may appear before the Board or any other State agency on behalf of a person subject to supervision or regulation by the Board or a period of one year following his or her last day as a member of the Board.

Those interested in appointment should complete the application, which can be found by clicking here, by Thursday, December 31.