Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Brown
Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Cleveland Heights, IPA CAFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Connect
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Village of Cuyahoga Heights
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
City of Lakewood, CAFR – REISSUE
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019
JobsOhio Compliance & Control
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Association of Community Colleges
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Gallia
Walnut Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Guernsey
City of Cambridge
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Hancock
Amanda Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hancock County Local Professional Development Committee
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson
Jackson County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
City of Lorain
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Eaton Northwestern Professional Business JEDD
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Mahoning
Nancy Keslar, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Ottawa
Middle Bass Local School District, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Portage
Suffield Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Stark
Michelle Smith, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Sharon Ryan, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Summit
Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology,
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Village of Reminderville, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Van Wert
Van Wert County, FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Washington
Washington County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
