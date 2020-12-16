Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 17, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 16, 2020                                                               

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

Brown

Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Cleveland Heights,  IPA CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Connect

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Cuyahoga Heights

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

City of Lakewood, CAFR – REISSUE

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

Imagine Columbus Primary Academy

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

JobsOhio Compliance & Control

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Association of Community Colleges

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Gallia

Walnut Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Guernsey

City of Cambridge

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Amanda Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hancock County Local Professional Development Committee

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Jackson County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Lorain

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Eaton Northwestern Professional Business JEDD

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo Lucas County Port Authority

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mahoning

Nancy Keslar, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Ottawa

Middle Bass Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Suffield Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Stark

Michelle Smith, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Sharon Ryan, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Summit

Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology,

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Reminderville,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert County, FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Washington

Washington County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 
     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 867-1770

 

