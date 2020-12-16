For Immediate Release:

December 16, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights, IPA CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Connect 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Village of Cuyahoga Heights 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 City of Lakewood, CAFR – REISSUE 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin Imagine Columbus Primary Academy 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019 JobsOhio Compliance & Control 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Association of Community Colleges 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Gallia Walnut Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Guernsey City of Cambridge 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Hancock Amanda Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hancock County Local Professional Development Committee 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Jackson County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain City of Lorain 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Eaton Northwestern Professional Business JEDD 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Mahoning Nancy Keslar, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Ottawa Middle Bass Local School District, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Portage Suffield Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Stark Michelle Smith, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Sharon Ryan, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Summit Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology, 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Village of Reminderville, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Van Wert Van Wert County, FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Washington Washington County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

