WEEKLY GAME DAY TRADITION PAYS OFF FOR LUCKY SEAHAWKS FAN WHO WINS SEASON TICKETS FROM WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY

Puyallup resident and Navy veteran wins “Seahawks” Scratch “Second Chance” drawing’s top prize after playing each Sunday, re-investing winnings and mailing in his non-winning tickets

Olympia, WA (Dec. 16, 2020) – Puyallup resident Jay Gillon , who has been playing “Seahawks” Scratch from Washington’s Lottery each week for the past several years, won this year’s game “Second Chance” drawing top prize, a pair of 2021 Seahawks season tickets.

After retiring from the Navy in 2009 as an Aviation Electronics Technician Senior Chief aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, and having recently moved to the Pacific Northwest, Jay and his wife began purchasing “Seahawks” Scratch tickets each Saturday from their local Safeway store in the South Hill area of Puyallup. Each week, Jay and his wife scratch the tickets during the game and re-invest their winnings to purchase more Seahawks Scratch tickets for the next week. Jay also diligently takes their non-winning tickets, fills out the back and mails them in as entries into the “Second Chance” drawings, which is how he won the 2021 season tickets.

“A few years ago, I heard a radio ad from the Lottery and how this guy said he wasn’t doing as good a job of being a Seahawks fan as he could, so he was going to crank it up a notch,” said Jay. “That stuck with me and that’s when my wife and I really started getting into it and began playing ‘Seahawks’ Scratch. It started a fun tradition that we look forward to every season.”

Jay buys all of his Lottery tickets at Safeway, located at 13308 Meridian E in Puyallup. He is excited to be able to take his wife and son to games next season. Jay and his wife previously won an autographed football, which is signed by their favorite player, Tyler Lockett.

“Seahawks” is a Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery. Each ticket is $5 and prizes range from $5 to $50,000, along with several “Second Chance” prizes, including season tickets, 70” HDTVs and more. The final drawing for this season will take place on January 20, 2021. Entries must be received by January 16 to be eligible.

