Republic of Armenia : Third Review under the Stand-By Arrangement and Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement; and Statement by the Alternate Executive Director for the Republic of Armenia
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
December 16, 2020
Armenia’s economy has been hit hard by twin shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic (now in its second wave), and the recent military hostilities involving the Nagorno- Karabakh conflict zone. Reflecting these shocks, growth is expected at -7¼ percent this year, with the fiscal deficit and debt rising considerably. Nonetheless, the authorities have responded promptly with healthcare and anti-crisis measures to limit the pandemic’s impact while protecting vulnerable groups and safeguarding macroeconomic stability.
Country Report No. 2020/318
