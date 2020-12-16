Republic of Armenia : Third Review under the Stand-By Arrangement and Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement; and Statement by the Alternate Executive Director for the Republic of Armenia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

December 16, 2020

Armenia’s economy has been hit hard by twin shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic (now in its second wave), and the recent military hostilities involving the Nagorno- Karabakh conflict zone. Reflecting these shocks, growth is expected at -7¼ percent this year, with the fiscal deficit and debt rising considerably. Nonetheless, the authorities have responded promptly with healthcare and anti-crisis measures to limit the pandemic’s impact while protecting vulnerable groups and safeguarding macroeconomic stability.