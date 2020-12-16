Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Armenia : Third Review under the Stand-By Arrangement and Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement; and Statement by the Alternate Executive Director for the Republic of Armenia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

December 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Armenia’s economy has been hit hard by twin shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic (now in its second wave), and the recent military hostilities involving the Nagorno- Karabakh conflict zone. Reflecting these shocks, growth is expected at -7¼ percent this year, with the fiscal deficit and debt rising considerably. Nonetheless, the authorities have responded promptly with healthcare and anti-crisis measures to limit the pandemic’s impact while protecting vulnerable groups and safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/318

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

December 16, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513549835/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ARMEA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

86

