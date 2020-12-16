Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,416 in the last 365 days.

FWC approves regulation changes for flounder effective March 1

At its December Commission meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to the management of Florida’s flounder fishery.

A stock status update suggested that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a general declining trend in recent years and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. Other south Atlantic and Gulf states have also reported declines in flounder populations and have been making their own regulation changes.

FWC has been working with stakeholders to gather input on this fishery through workshops, online commenting and more.

Changes effective March 1, 2021, include:

  • Extending ALLFWC flounder regulations into federal waters.
  • Increasing the minimum size limit from 12 inches to 14 inches total length (recreational and commercial).
  • Reducing the recreational daily bag limit from 10 to five fish per person.
  • Establishing an Oct. 15 – Nov. 30 recreational closed season.
  • For commercial harvesters using allowable gear: Establishing a commercial trip and vessel limit of 150 fish from Dec. 1 – Oct. 14, and 50 fish from Oct. 15 – Nov. 30.
  • Modifying the incidental bycatch limit for commercial harvesters using non-allowable gear from 50 pounds to 50 fish/trip.
  • Creating a federal waters trawl bycatch limit of 150 flounder/trip from Dec. 1 – Oct. 14, and 50 fish/trip from Oct. 15 – Nov. 30.

Learn more about flounder regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine.

For the full Dec. 16-17 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”

You just read:

FWC approves regulation changes for flounder effective March 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.