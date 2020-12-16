Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Driver Services Adds New Feature for Commercial Driver License Customers

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 01:35pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is pleased to announce new commercial driver license (CDL) services now available online.  Customers may renew their CDL, order a duplicate CDL and renew their medical certification in e-Services. For many, this will allow CDL customers to conduct their business online rather than visiting a Driver Services Center in person.

All services now available online in e-Services:

  • Driver license or CDL renewal;
  • Driver license or CDL duplicate;
  • CDL medical certification renewal;
  • Submit reinstatement documents;
  • Pay reinstatement fees;
  • Reissue after reinstatement;
  • New Tennessee resident & new driver license application;
  • Change of address;
  • Schedule a road skills test appointment;
  • Advance a GDL license;
  • Driver license practice test;
  • Driving history / MVR;
  • Reprint confirmation;
  • Submit an owner operator report;
  • Manage emergency contacts.

The department continues to encourage all Tennesseans to utilize the online portal to prioritize the health and safety of staff and customers. For services not available online in e-Services, customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk, participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.

