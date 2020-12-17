Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Taskforce Launches tip411 Anonymous Tip System
17 law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area working together to fight human trafficking
We want to tell the victims one thing; we are here for you...Now they can get this app and put it on their phone; it’s very simple. You can talk to a detective...and we will come rescue you.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Taskforce announced it is launching tip411, which allows the public to share information anonymously with law enforcement by sending them a secure text message with information related to human trafficking.
— St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway
17 local law enforcement agencies are participating, including the Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando Sheriff’s Offices and the Clearwater, Largo, Tampa, Zephyrhills and Dade City Police Departments.
Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion, for the purpose of subjecting that person to involuntary servitude, debt bondage, or slavery.
Those with information they wish to share can now send anonymous tips to the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Taskforce by texting keyword HTTF to 847411, adding a space, typing in their tip information, and hitting send. Tips can also be submitted easily and securely through the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force app which is available to download for free for iPhone and Android devices.
“We want to tell the victims one thing; we are here for you. Your voice is being heard…. We’re waiting to rescue you.,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway. “Now they can get this app and put it on their phone; it’s very simple. You can talk to a detective 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and we will come and rescue you.”
tip411 has been used successfully in over 2,000 communities across the US, including locally by St. Petersburg and Clearwater police, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and more to allow community members to share anonymous tips with authorized personnel inside an agency.
Tips are received in real-time and can be responded to in seconds via an interface that allows for secure, anonymous, two-way conversations. The tip411 system is 100% anonymous, as its technology removes all identifying information before police see it and there is no way to identify the sender.
“Our system has been used successful by many agencies to combat crime, illegal drug use, human trafficking, and more” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “We are proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Taskforce to make it easier for them gather important information and help save victims.”
