Anonymous tip through tip411 leads to major drug bust and multiple arrests in DeKalb County, Georgia

Community’s anonymous reporting helps law enforcement seize narcotics, firearms, and make five arrests

tip411 makes it easy and 100% anonymous for community members to share information directly with police — and this case shows the real impact that anonymous reporting can have.” — Terry Halsch, tip411 President

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeKalb County Police are calling it “community policing at its best” after an anonymous tip submitted through tip411 served as the catalyst for a major drug investigation that resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms. The case underscores the critical role community members play when they safely and anonymously share information with law enforcement.On January 7, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of West Lakeside Drive in Decatur after receiving an anonymous tip through the tip411 system. During the operation, officers recovered illegal narcotics — including ecstasy, prescription pills, and marijuana — along with firearms and cash. Five suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 38, were arrested. Officers also located a suspect hiding in a crawl space during the search. Two detectives were injured while pursuing suspects but are expected to recover.tip411, the anonymous crime-reporting platform used by law enforcement agencies across Georgia, played a direct role in initiating the investigation by providing a secure, confidential way for a community member to report suspicious criminal activity. Police emphasized that timely tips like this help disrupt criminal behavior before it escalates and poses greater risk to neighborhoods.“tip411 makes it easy and 100% anonymous for community members to share information directly with police — and this case shows the real impact that anonymous reporting can have,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “When residents step up and share what they know through tip411, it empowers law enforcement to act and keeps communities safer.”tip411 is a secure, user-friendly system that strips identifying information from tips before they reach law enforcement, ensuring complete anonymity. In addition to one-way anonymous texting, the platform supports two-way communication, allowing investigators to follow up with tipsters and request additional details — including photos or video — while still protecting the sender’s identity.Law enforcement agencies across Georgia partner with tip411 to strengthen community engagement , improve public safety, protect schools, and solve crimes with the help of citizens. Residents are encouraged to continue reporting suspicious activity, criminal behavior, or threats using tip411 to help keep Georgia communities safe.More information about tip411 and how it is helping communities in Georgia and across the country is available at https://home.tip411.com/

