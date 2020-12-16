JUST RELEASED - 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW EMAG, A Celebration of Small Businesses’ Resilience Through COVID.
As you flip through the 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW Emag, join us on an emotional journey where we reflect on this year's small business' response to COVID.
The true character of small business owners was revealed this year, and I am blown away by the incredible tenacity, determination, and generosity they have demonstrated.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we near the end of this hard-to-find-adequate-adjectives year, we thought it was important to take a step back and attempt to process the range of experiences and emotions that all small business owners have been impacted by in 2020. Small business owners could have chosen to give up and complain, but they did the opposite. They responded to Crisis with Character. They responded to Reality with Action. They responded to Tiredness with Resilience. They responded to the Second Wave with Tenacity. And despite having lost so much, small business owners everywhere are ending this year with Generosity.
— Carissa Reiniger, Thank You Small Business
In the process of putting together our TYSB 2020 Celebration Event that was held on Dec 4th, that of which inspired this TYSB December Edition E-Mag, it became apparent, very quickly that while we could undoubtedly lament about the difficulties of 2020 (and there have been many!), what was more honest and real was to celebrate the SUPERHUMAN response of small business owners.
As you flip through the 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: A Celebration of Small Businesses' Resilience Emag, join us on an emotional journey where we reflect on this year's small business' response to the crisis month over month, thank amazing business owners for their contribution by gifting them TY Prizes, share memorable moments with special guest speakers and more.
"Character is not built in crisis; it is revealed." said Carissa, Creator of Silver Lining's Global Movement - Thank You Small Business, during our TYSB Celebration Event. "The true character of small business owners was revealed this year, and I am blown away by the incredible tenacity, determination, and generosity they have demonstrated. I could not be more proud of them!"
Thank You Small Business's entire mission is to, quite literally, say THANK YOU by supporting and celebrating small business owners who have sacrificed security for passion, who work tirelessly to make payroll, who are the first to volunteer for their community, and who, by their efforts, make the world a better place for all of us. Small business owners are not only the heartbeat of our global economy but also the soul of our communities.
And so, we ask you to join us in our celebration of small businesses by checking out the Emag and honor their incredible generosity by choosing to #buyfromsmallbusiness this holiday season. Every dollar we all spend matters. Happy Holidays!
Maxine Genier
Silver Lining Ltd
+1 646-733-6747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter