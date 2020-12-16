Financial Analytics Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Analytics Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

The financial analytics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period 2019 - 2025. With the ongoing technological advancements, the increasing need for cloud-based service, and the increasing demand for financial analytics solutions in various organizations and verticals are expected to boost the market studies.

In this economic environment of rising volatility, growing uncertainty and risk, financial planning, managing, and forecasting solutions provide the user with speed, agility, and foresight about the business to compete in the market in a better way.

Using these solutions, clients can synthesize information better, uncover trends in the market, and deliver insights to improve decision making throughout the enterprise, which is the driving factor for the market.

Moreover, with the growing focus on data-driven financial decisions in various end-user verticals, and the emergence of big data, demands solutions which can tackle large amounts of data and can provide valuable insights, are some of the factor driving the growth of the market

Furthermore, with the development of enhanced technologies in business analytics and business intelligence domain and the extended focus on data transparency, is driving the demand for these solutions across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM

Deloitte

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Microstrategy

Symphony Teleca

Fico

Tableau Software

Hitachi Consulting

Teradata Corp

SAS

Tibco

Information Builders

Rosslyn Analytics

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Scope of the Report

Financial analytics is basically a concept that provides different views on the financial data of a business. It helps in gaining in-depth knowledge and based on that take strategic actions to improve a business overall performance. Financial analytics is a subset of BI and EPM and has an impact on every aspect of the business.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based Solutions to Witness the Highest Growth

Cloud-based solutions are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits it offers, such as these solutions facilitates collaboration between partners, improves business functions and provides agility. Further, it allows organizations to incorporate data from all sources, across all channels, and do it at a big data scale.

Moreover, without these cloud-based solutions, data collection from all internal applications, social networks, devices, and data subscriptions would be comparatively expensive for most of the organizations. In addition, the BFSI industry is making a move towards these cloud-based solutions, further driving the demand for cloud-based analytics solutions.

Also, in the coming years, with the increase in the application of cloud analytics, it is expected to drive the financial analytics solutions adoption also. Moreover, cloud computing acceptance across various industries in the recent past is assumed to have a positive effect on the financial analytics market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

The Aisa Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the market in this region correlates with the growth in the end-user industries in the region which is growing.

Moreover, in countries, like China, with the deployment of big data technology across various end-user industries is expected to drive the analytics services market in this region with the financial services sector leading the way.

In addition, India’s financial analytics market is still in its early stage of development with huge growth potential. Also, as cloud adoption is gaining pace in the region’s end-user industries, the demand for cloud-based analytics is further expected to increase. As the market is expected to acquire pace, the demand for analytics services is expected to increase in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The financial analytics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many players in the domestic as well as international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated and the key strategies adopted by the major players are product innovation, partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation among others.

January 2019 - SAP SE announced its new SAP S/4HANA for financial products sub-ledger. The solution provides a central hub to manage data between operational and finance systems, streamlining accounting flows and supporting increased transparency and control.

January 2018 - BT announced a partnership with IBM Corporation launching BT Cloud Connect Direct for IBM. With Cloud Connect Direct for IBM, BT customers will receive a connection to the IBM Cloud enabling access to services including compute, network and storage infrastructure, artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, and data and analytics capabilities

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Customization of the Report

Value chain analysis

Consumer behavior analysis at country level

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) basic information;

2.) the Asia Financial Analytics Speaker Market;

3.) the North American Financial Analytics Speaker Market;

4.) the European Financial Analytics Speaker Market;

5.) market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) the report conclusion.

Table of Content: Financial Analytics

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

