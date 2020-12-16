Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
E.CHRYS Launches “Educate Your Vote” Podcast Series

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Advocate, Public Speaker, and Culture Influencer, Edidiong “E.CHRYS” Obot, today announced the launch of the Educate Your Vote podcast series where each episode focuses on giving innovative and informative details of making an educated decision when voting and what happens after. The podcast series is now available at Spotify.

E.CHRYS provides political solutions for educating our culture on why casting your ballot is crucial in making your voice heard. With different guests in political spaces, Educate Your Vote is designed to provide valuable insight to the process of voting and continuous civic engagement in our community.

Educate Your Vote is a series of political digestible audio and visual episodes designed to educate and entertain a growing audience. The podcast is available now to stream on Spotify.com.

If you would like to receive more information about Educate Your Vote or you would like to schedule an interview please contact Dime Diva Branding at info@dimedivabranding.com.

Dime Diva Branding
Dime Diva Branding
+1 832-536-4390
email us here

