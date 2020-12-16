Vermont Gift Guide Round-Up: Last-Minute Local Gift Ideas!

Whether you’re looking for that perfect gift for everyone on your list or would just like to brighten someone’s day, the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) has launched a new online guide featuring over 400 local makers, producers, and Vermont-based retailers to promote and support local businesses this holiday season. The Buy Vermont Made directory connects shoppers with businesses and retailers selling online and encourages safe in-person shopping.

Travel is still limited, but top-notch customer service, online storefronts, and direct shipping make it easy to give the gift of Vermont. The Vermont Specialty Food Association gathered ideas and highlights from members to help you find the perfect presents with these Vermont-made specialty products. Or who could resist Vermont’s sweetest treat? Check out the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association’ s Holiday Gift Guide to share your love of pure Vermont Maple products with all of your family or friends.

The DigInVT Holiday Gift Guide has several curated lists focusing on different Vermont specialty products and interests. Many restaurants, bakeries, co-ops or other retail stores offer specialty treats and gift packages, classes and more through the holiday season. You can also plan a trip to a holiday farmers market and use the DiginVT map to search by category and location for other great ways to help you celebrate the new year.

Looking for more ways to support local? While stress and anxiety are at an all-time high, patience and kindness are key. Follow local independent stores and services on social media, write positive reviews, share your experience and post ideas for others to see.