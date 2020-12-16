Global Paints & Coatings Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Paints & Coatings Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paints & Coatings Market:

Executive Summary

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Market Segments: By Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy); By Formulation (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Powder Coatings, UV Coatings); By Application (Architectural & Decorative, Industrial, Marine) and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Sequential coating application of paints or paints applied over metal coatings to form a 'duplex' coating system is typically modern specifications. The most widely used material for protecting steel is painted. Generally, the defensive paint schemes consist of primer and finish coats. Binders, solvents, pigments, and chemicals are the fundamental ingredients used to produce paints.

Market Highlights

Global Paints & Coatings Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of % in 2030.

Global Paints & Coatings Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2018 at a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. The main factors helping the market to prosper are expansion in the automotive industry, growth in construction activities, and growing consumption of paints and coatings by the oil and gas industry.

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Segments

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6136709-global-paints-coatings-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights

Acrylic Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of % during 2019-30

Global Paints & Coatings Market is segmented by resin type into polyester, acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and others. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the acrylic in the paints and coatings market in 2019, which can be mainly attributed to the high adoption of acrylic paints on account of their high elasticity, solubility, versatility, water-resistance, and non-toxicity.

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of the construction industry

In developing countries, there is a large untapped market for the construction industry, which has been increasing every year due to the increasing global population. Demand for construction materials, including paints and coatings, is created by these factors. Demand for consumer goods and automobiles has been fueling the increasing population and per capita income, which in turn is boosting industrialization.

Restrain

Increasing raw material prices

Resins, pigments, solvents, and additives are the traditional raw materials employed for the manufacture of paints and coatings. The rising cost of these raw materials is leading to additional investments by manufacturers of paints and coatings.

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Regions

Global Paints & Coatings Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Paints & Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of % in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities and increasing demand from the automotive sector are expected to drive the market over the forecast period in emerging countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. In addition, the easy availability of raw materials, coupled with less stringent legislation on VOC emissions compared to legislation in North America and Europe, has provided the market with enormous growth opportunities.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In June 2019, Sherwin-Williams introduced a new quick-drying coating, Moisture Vapor Barrier Interior Latex Primer/Sealer, to help reduce the moisture through ceilings and walls. The new coating provided a cost-effective solution to the problems faced in manufactured housing facilities.

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Key Players

• The Sherwin-Williams Co

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• 3M Co.

• Akzo Nobel NV

• BASF SE

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Jotun AS

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• RPM International Inc.

• Sika AG

Global Paints & Coatings Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Paints & Coatings Market:

By Resin Type:

• Acrylic

• Polyester

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Others

By Formulation:

• Powder coatings

• Solvent-based

• Water-based

• UV- coatings

By Application:

• Architectural and decorative

o Residential

o Non-residential

• Industrial

o Automotive OEM

o Automotive refinish

o Wood

o Coil

o Can

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Marine

• Paints and Coatings Market Dynamics

• Paints and Coatings Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6136709-global-paints-coatings-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.