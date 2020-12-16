Wolf Administration Highlights Innovative Healthcare Transportation Solution for Pennsylvania Health Organizations During COVID-19

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Steve D’Ettorre joined Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Roundtrip to highlight how the healthcare technology company ensures healthcare organizations can get their patients, members, and caregivers to and from care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to live with COVID-19, individuals with limited access to transportation may feel deterred from maintaining regular healthcare or even confirming their coronavirus status,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “It has never been more important to be in tune with our health and Roundtrip is committed to providing that peace of mind for its users with safe, reliable transportation so anyone facing a transportation barrier can be proactive in their care and wellness.”

Roundtrip has partnered with leading institutions across the state to coordinate transportation for COVID-19 positive patients and can actively trace COVID-19 diagnosed individuals’ movements to and from their appointments on behalf of healthcare organizations.

“We are truly excited to be making such a significant impact across the Keystone State and beyond,” said Mark Switaj, CEO and founder of Roundtrip. “Working with multiple healthcare pillar institutions like Jefferson Health, Crozer-Keystone, Universal Health Services, and Geisinger Health is a validation of our mission to create greater access to healthcare for all Pennsylvanians during this pandemic.”

Roundtrip, a Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania (BFTP SEP) company, provides healthcare professionals—including care coordinators, social workers, nurses, and more—with online and mobile tools that allow them to order rides for patients in need of care. The company’s digital transportation marketplace connects patients with non-emergency medical transportation including rideshare, medical sedans, wheelchair vans, and stretcher vehicles whenever needed.

“So many factors are linked in delivering care, including transportation. Roundtrip’s unique and scalable management platform is expertly able to leverage existing resources and infrastructure to expedite and ensure patients get to the care they need on time,” said Jennifer Hartt, Director of Investments in Health and Digital Health for Ben Franklin. “Our ability to support companies like Roundtrip helps deliver the kind of robust solutions which are critical in both accelerating our recovery from the pandemic, and supporting the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians well beyond it.”

Care coordinators can book rides through Roundtrip’s simple, credentialed booking platform in advance or on demand. Roundtrip then matches the rider with a transportation provider that can view the ride, offer an estimated time of arrival, and claim the trip.

In removing transportation barriers for patients, Roundtrip’s healthcare partners have seen reductions in appointment no-shows to as low as 3 percent, increases in follow-up appointment adherence, fewer delays in the discharge process, prevention of unnecessary re-admissions, and an improvement in patient experience. As the commonwealth continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus, Roundtrip’s ability to facilitate movement of patients and free up hospital beds is critical.

BFTP SEP stimulates entrepreneurial potential, economic growth and innovation in by providing capital, counsel, and connections that accelerate the formation and growth of both technology-driven enterprises and partnerships that create sustainable employment opportunities and spur the development, commercialization, and adoption of advanced technologies.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Department of Health website. To receive the latest updates follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter and Governor Wolf on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #