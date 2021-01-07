NiteOwl Printing and Packaging of Chicago Announces Major Investment & Grand Opening of New Itasca IL Facility

NiteOwl Print & Packaging Chicago Printing & Packaging Services In Chicago Spirits Printing and Packaging - NOP Chicago

This investment in our new state-of-the-art facility and equipment allows us to provide the heavy lifting of a $100MM printer and packager, with the flexibility and speed of a local print shop.” — Sandip Mehta

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itasca, Illinois – NiteOwl Printing and Packaging-Chicago has heavily invested in a new manufacturing facility in Itasca, which includes state-of-the-art printing and packaging equipment and expands its production capacity in the Chicagoland area, to service local as well as national businesses across the country. The new facility is 46,000 square feet, with operations commencing in November 2020, and full production of printing and packaging services expected by the end of next month, January 2021.

“By moving into our new facility in Itasca, we significantly improve our manufacturing efficiencies, along with upgrading to state-of-the-art digital and offset equipment. This allows us to continue our mission of providing the heavy lifting capabilities of a $100MM printing and packaging company, with the flexible, fastest to market proficiency of a local print shop”, says Sandip Mehta, owner of NiteOwl Printing and Packaging. “We always give that little bit extra on every job we do, from our client-centric service team to our graphic and packaging designers, to our pressmen and warehouse workers, in addition to providing better technology, and better quality”.

NiteOwl Packaging capabilities include:

o Structural Engineering

o Design

o Prototyping

o Short to long run quantities

o Extended Shifts

o Quick Turnaround

o Curbside/Facility Pick-Up

o Home Delivery

o National Warehousing, Pick and Pack and Delivery

o On-site assembly

NiteOwl Printing capabilities includes:

o Graphic Design, Proofing

o Digital & Offset Printing

o Extended Shifts

o Quick Turnaround

o Short to long run quantities

o Curbside/Facility Pick-Up

o Home Delivery

o National Warehousing, Mailing Services, Pick and Pack and Delivery

The new equipment and systems include:

- A state-of-the-art MIS System that will provide improved eCommerce ordering and custom estimating requests.

- New 40” Komori 6-Color Press – which includes in-line UV, sheeting, and foil solutions. (Foil Solutions are perfect for high end packaging such as liquor, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and retail packaging. This new technology results in faster time to market at a lower cost per unit. An example of this is luxury liquor and spirits packaging and labeling).

- HP Indigo 12000 upgraded to 15000

- New gluer

- New die-cutter

- Equipment from their Bridgeview location includes a 28” Komori Sheet-fed press, a Kodak NexPress, multiple folders, stitchers, and gluers.

For more information on printing and packaging services, visit https://niteowlpackagingchicago.com or call (630) 793-0766. “Custom packaging and printing from friendly experts who give a hoot!”

925 Hilltop Drive

Itasca, IL 60143