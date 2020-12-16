Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,301 in the last 365 days.

Stop Violence

While Autumn is a time of falling leaves, crisp air and pumpkin patches, the Office of Crime Victims’ Advocacy also recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

In this time, we:

    • Remembered and honored those who have been taken from us
    • More loudly uplifted the voices of those who have survived
    • More energetically educated those around us

As we’ve all had to adjust to incredible home and workplace change as a result of the pandemic, reports of domestic violence have surged, according to a federal report released in late April.

As a result, Washington’s domestic violence service providers have had to quickly adapt how, when and where they provide services.

One agency has moved its support groups from an office building to an advocate’s horse barn, so participants can safely social distance. Many now provide advocacy services over Zoom — whether it’s one-to-one support or being available while clients participate in virtual court proceedings. 

Advocates working from home have also adjusted their schedules so they can continue working with clients who can no longer safely receive services during regular business hours. Service providers have risen to the occasion and continue to mirror the resourcefulness of victims as they fight to survive in these uncertain times.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a harmful relationship and would like to talk to someone, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or visit www.thehotline.org to chat with an advocate online and receive information about a program near you. 

You just read:

Stop Violence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.