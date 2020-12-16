Governor’s School Supply Drive Extended Through January 16

The 4th Annual Governor’s School Supply Drive is being extended to encourage more donations for supplies to support North Carolina students and teachers.

Public health precautions have required the drive to go fully online with donations collected through the North Carolina Parent Teacher Association, a new partner for this year’s drive. Visit ncsupplies.ncpta.org to make a donation now through January 16.

“Supporting students and schools in these challenging times takes just a few clicks and a few minutes,” Gov. Cooper said. “Kristin and I have made our personal contribution and we hope you can too.”

“Our children are remarkably resourceful and resilient, but they need your support during this difficult time. North Carolina PTA is proud to partner on this effort to make sure our children have the necessary school supplies,” Harold Dixon, president of North Carolina PTA. “Let’s rally together to defeat COVID-19 and lift up our students and schools.”

ABOUT GOVERNOR COOPER’S SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is being extended until Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The donation portal is available here. Donations made through the portal can be directed to a specific school district or charter school or to a general fund that will be divided among counties with the greatest need. Visitors to the site can also learn more about NCPTA and how to become a member.

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is offered in partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, the North Carolina Business Committee on Education and its partners, North Carolina Parent Teacher Association, VolunteerNC, State Employees Credit Union, and Communities In Schools of North Carolina.

###