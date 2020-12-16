TYPERIUM LAUNCHES APP THAT COULD CHANGE CONTENT CREATION, FOREVER.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Typerium, a UK based blockchain start-up that aims to revolutionise the lives of creators, has successfully launched the first version of its APP on the app store.

V1 allows anyone to create stunning high-quality visual content to share instantly across all digital platforms, however this is not where the story ends…

In a move to compete directly with Canva, Typerium’s ultimate goal is to make the lives of content creators easier by providing them with a decentralised content-creation platform, social media network, and marketplace where they can work and run their own business, whilst protecting the work they have created through the power of blockchain.

Having successfully launched the first version in a bid to compete with Canva, the Typerium

APP currently offers;

- Over 40,000 professional design assets, updated daily

- Unlimited free access to over 500,000 stock images

- Over 400 premium fonts from leading type foundries

- Advanced photo, and text editing tools

- Share to any social media network with a single click

Typerium founder Alex Haigh truly believes the project has the potential to be a gamechanger, and said:

“It’s been an extremely challenging 2 years; however, I believe we now have a solid foundation to build to compete with companies like Canva, who have concerned the market for too long. What excites me more, however, is that what we are ultimately setting out to build has never been done before. In these current times, it’s more important than ever to provide people with an opportunity to become self-sufficient without the need for reliance on huge corporations or marketplaces for their livelihood. This is the first crucial step towards creating a decentralised platform that has the potential to empower content-creators.”

The Typerium APP certainly looks the part with a beautiful slick interface, and high-quality design assets that are extremely versatile and a delight to use.

The message couldn’t be simpler… Discover. Create. Share.

Download the Typerium APP for free now on Apple iOS;

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/typerium-app/id1527785360

Contact details:

Typerium Limited

Alex Haigh (Founder)

www.typerium.com

info@typerium.com