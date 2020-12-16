Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Negotiations continue on gas supply conditions for Belarus from January 1, 2021

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed the conditions of Russian gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus starting from January 1, 2021.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2020.

 

