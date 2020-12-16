3Wishes.com Announces The Historical Look Holiday Dress Collection
Sexy lingerie and fashion e-comm emporium 3Wishes.com has released a collection of holiday dresses that were inspired by iconic looks from times past.
Historic references are all around us and not always in the most obvious of places. It's said that history repeats itself and this collection is proof positive that history can exist in our closets.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexy lingerie and fashion e-comm emporium 3Wishes.com has released a collection of holiday dresses that were inspired by iconic looks from times past. Historic looks by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Halston, Masterpainter John Singer Sargent and Jennifer Lopez among others were referenced in the creation of this collection.
— Vivian Kelly, Fashion Writer & Historian
3Wishes asked, historical fashion guru, Vivian Kelly (@thefashionhistorian and contributing writer on www.fashionreverie.com), to have a bit of “frivolous-fast-fashion-fun” with the collection and make some of the historic references come to life. The result was the following list that Vivian calls her “Get the Historical Look” list.
1. This ‘Floor Length Velvet Dress’ is reminiscent of the one donned by Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars. Angelina’s was by Versace, but Vivian chose this version, which is in Black Velvet with the thigh high slit which sent the paparazzi into a flashy frenzy. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Floor-Length-Velvet-Dress )
2. Who could forget Elizabeth Taylor’s portrayal of Maggie “the Cat” Pollitt in the 1958 adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”? Taylor’s seductive recline on the brass bed wearing the iconic white slip looking only as Elizabeth Taylor can left many a hearts of the era a’flutter with passion. Vivian was reminded of the look in an updated Nude and Black coloration with the ‘Black Eyelash Lace Dress’ that is part lingerie, part eveningwear. In Vivian's words, "Different decade… same response." ( https://www.3wishes.com/Black-Eyelash-Lace-Dress )
3. Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen, immortalized by Blake Lively, inspired more fashion trends in the early 2000’s than nearly any other TV series. In fact, maybe more than any TV show in history! This ‘Metallic Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress’ is a strapped version of Lively’s strapless sequin number that is as much of a mirror of our times as Lively’s was of hers. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Metallic-Spaghetti-Strap-Dress )
4. Talk about trends of a by gone era... cut-out halter dresses were all the rage for a few years in the late 00’s. Here, in another of the looks made iconic by Blake Lively as Serena, is a Merlot velvet micro mini dress version that Vivian found a perfect substitute for in the ‘Mesh and Lace Halter Dress’. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Mesh-and-Lace-Halter-Dress )
5. Fashion doesn’t just happen on the runway or red-carpet & this modern day show stopper, the ‘V-Cut Velvet Dress’, gives every bit of the iconic flavor of the dress Madame X wore as she sat for John Singer Sargent’s museum masterpiece. ( https://www.3wishes.com/V-Cut-Velvet-Dress )
6. Hervé Léger is the father of the aptly coined “Bandage Dress”. It was impossible in the late 80’s or early 90’s to attend a party and not be surrounded by women banded up in the French design house’s creations. Here, Vivian finds the look in the ‘Tube Dress with Mesh Stripes’. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Tube-Dress-with-Mesh-Stripes )
7. Jennifer Lopez is responsible for more press-worthy looks than one can count. One of her navel baring looks literally reinvigorated the house of Versace. 14 years later, when she walked the red carpet at the 2014 Fashion Rocks event wearing a leg baring style this time, once again by Versace, a new focus on the importance of full leg fitness broke out. Vivian found the look can be gotten with the ‘Halter Maxi Dress with Ultra High Side Slits’. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Halter-Neck-Maxi-Dress-with-Ultra-High-Side-Slits )
8. JLo wasn’t the only attendee making serious fashion statement at the 2014 Fashion Rocks event. Nikki Minaj also made a noteworthy presence on that red carpet when she appeared in an uncharacteristic “all natural and classic” look that is nearly exactly duplicated in the ‘Deep-V Plunging Mini Dress with Leg Slit’ pictured here. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Deep-V-Plunging-Mini-Dress-with-Leg-Slit )
9. Vivian lists Halston as one of the most influential designers to ever come out of America. His work literally defined a decade, and one could not dance in any disco in the world without being surrounded by his minimal genius throughout the 70’s. This ‘Metallic Floor Length Dress’ is the perfect answer to the silver sequined Halston Heritage relaunch that is currently sold out on Neiman Marcus’ website. ( https://www.3wishes.com/Metallic-Floor-Length-Dress )
