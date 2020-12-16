New Judges Orientation Goes Virtual

Newly elected Ohio judges recently participated in a virtual forum to receive guidance on their new roles on the bench.

Ohio judges elected or appointed must complete mandatory orientation taught by the Supreme Court’s Judicial College. These sessions are intended to provide initial training and expose them to the resources and staff of the Court.

The sessions are usually in person, allowing the new judges to get to know one another as colleagues. However, in these unusual times, the latest orientation was held virtually for nearly 70 attendees.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor welcomed the newest group to a new life on the bench, via remote technology.

“Becoming a judge, transitioning from the role of an attorney to that of a judge is exciting and sobering,” Chief Justice O’Connor told the attendees. “This training is meant as your first sessions to help you with the transition. However, it will be by no means your last.”

“It can be tough, but it’s also rewarding. It’s one of the best ways to be a public servant. I commend you for showing great creativity and serving as innovators during these difficult months of Covid-19 challenges.”

The soon-to-be judges learned everything from judicial preparedness to court security to ethics.

“I feel as if I am better prepared for the first day on the bench,” Tuscarawas Common Pleas Judge-elect Michael Ernest said. “I found the judicial ethics section critical as there are ethical issues related to judges that are very different from those faced by an attorney.”

“The fact that the sessions were conducted remotely was not an issue. The technology worked great, and aside from losing the opportunity to meet my fellow new judges, I thought the remote training was as beneficial as in-person CLE (Continuing Legal Education) training that I have had in the past,” Judge-elect Ernest said.

Even though it was virtual, the new judges still felt comradery.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to connect with other new judges as well as the staff at the Supreme Court, “said Judge-elect Cynthia Martin of the Greene County Domestic Court.

“It was very helpful to learn all the resources and tools that are provided by the Ohio Supreme Court,” she said. “I also found the human resources portion to be especially helpful. Being in charge of a staff and inheriting some staff members is a unique situation and there was helpful advice and resources.”