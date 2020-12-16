Lowe’s Relies On New York City Printer Earth Enterprise To Provide Retail Covid Signage For Its Stores Nationwide

Lowes Home Improvement Covid Printed Signs Lowes Home Improvement Covid Printed Signs - Shopping Cart Handle Earth Enterprise Carbon Neutral - New York City Based - Green Printers

Lowe's: Retail Floor Decals, Parking Lot Signs, Column Wraps, Shelf Talkers, Retractable Banners, Cart Handle Graphics, Sandwich Boards, Tent Cards, Bar Codes.

This was a Herculean effort by our craftsmen, distribution experts & assembly personnel. The compressed timeline and national footprint for distribution really challenged us, but we made it happen” — Chuck Cure of Earth Enterprise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowe’s Relies On New York City Printer Earth Enterprise To Provide Retail Covid Signage

2020 has transformed retail, and how consumers shop. Businesses are being forced to reimagine and implement innovative ways to bring in, and keep shoppers. How does a business create engaging experiences as consumer retail patterns radically change? Just as critical; How does a brick and mortar retailer launch new customer engagement technology to effectively enhance its “in-store” experience and streamline the process for a national rollout? BOPUS (buy online, pick up in store) has grown exponentially this year. Lowe’s, an American big box retail company specializing in home improvement, needed a novel way to reach those consumers.

New York City Based Printer Earth Enterprise needed to come up with a "BOPUS Solution"; an expedient solution that could be distributed and assembled nationally to the Lowe's network of retail stores. EE deployed a 24-hour production process of signs/banners/floor graphics, etc., which was completed and installed in less than a week – a bookend experience from start to finish. With a national network of craftsman installers, on-line ordering, freight and inventory tracking, from the pre-planning to testing, printed production and installation, the solution included contingencies for every stage.

The EE solution addresses the need to cover a multitude of retail surface communication areas which require critical social distancing messages, with enhanced customer engagement. For example:

Parking lot graphics

Cart handle signage

Retail Social Distancing floor graphics including stickers and decals, with strong adhesives (Waiting in line got a lot more interesting)

Floor graphics required multiple varying sizes and shapes. Parking lot signage included “customer pick up parking”, column wraps, shelf talkers, double sided retractable banners, cart handle graphics, sandwich boards, tent cards, and bar codes to scan for easy look-up by cell phone. All signage needed to be quickly produced and installed. "This was a Herculean effort by our team of craftsmen, distribution experts and on-site assembly personnel", says Chuck Cure of Earth Enterprise. "The compressed timeline and national footprint for distribution really challenged us, but we made it happen". To complete the overall approach and solution, Earth Enterprise designed a proprietary website to provide stress free ordering and re-ordering for Lowe’s, payment, tracking and inventory control.

For your needs Earth Enterprise can print any size, on almost any substrate, deliver around the globe and install it for you. Call EE today to learn about what can be done to help with retail signage needs. If you would like to learn more about the work Earth Enterprise did to make this Lowes Retail Signage, and many more like it, and how to stand out and be award worthy – please reach out to Chuck Cure and the rest of the Signage Team at: (646) 362-3887