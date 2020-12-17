Honeygain Introduces BTC Payout Method with 2FA Security
Honeygain - passive income app, announced taking users’ security to another level: introducing two-factor authentication to the payout process.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeygain, a passive income app, on December 11th, announced taking users’ security to another level: introducing two-factor authentication to the payout process.
Recently Hooneygain started offering BTC payments as a payout method for all application users. The success was immediate - within the first week, more than 30% of users began to use crypto payments. This launch and the growth of the userbase naturally led to the introduction of payout two-factor authentication. Honeygain is striving to be one of the most innovative money-making apps and passive income generators, making security a top priority in every process.
From now on, every user has an opportunity to earn passive income and use it in any form from their crypto wallets or Paypal accounts. Every payout will require the owners' confirmation by entering a code sent to their registered email address, making the process more secure.
Joe Pireiko, CMO at Honeygain, said: “Making our platform available for everyone was our top priority from the day we started. The second priority - user safety. To make that happen, we have created multiple fraudulent activity monitoring levels and added security layers for users and their earnings.”
About Honeygain
Honeygain project kicked off on May 24, 2019, as the world’s first crowdsourced web intelligence network. Honeygain provides an opportunity to earn money passively for anyone around the globe. Honeygain’s business partners use a one-of-the-kind web intelligence network to supercharge their daily business operations for such essential industries in our modern economy: e-commerce, venture capital, advertising, and web analytics. In a relatively short space of time, Honeygain has been praised as one of the best passive income apps compared to all similar networking-based solutions.
