Latest News: Library Appoints New Chief of Research and Reference Services

The Library of Congress has appointed Dennis Clark as chief of Research and Reference Services. Clark brings more than 22 years’ experience as an administrator and librarian to the Library, where he will lead public research services, onsite and online user engagement and the development of the majority of the 30 million items in the Library’s General Collections.

