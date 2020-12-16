The Famed Trellis Spa Reopens February 2021 as the Largest Spa Retreat in Texas
Announcing the new Trellis Spa at the Houstonian
Multi-million-dollar renovation features a 9500-square foot expansion with a new outdoor contrast bathing and soaking experience, touchless therapies and more
Guests can enjoy a bottle of wine and appetizers or choose from many nutrient-rich entrées. We’ve added healthy breakfast options too, including a chia pudding and açaí bowl for our early risers.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness is a hot topic these days and the steadily rising $4.5 trillion global economy is not slowing down anytime soon. As the world slowly emerges from a pandemic, mental health and physical touch has never been more important. Loneliness, isolation, and illness have affected our communities both mentally and physically and the opening of the reimagined Houston getaway couldn’t come at a better time. At a spacious 26,500-square feet, the opportunities to relax will be abundant when the Trellis Spa at the Houstonian – soon to be the largest spa in Texas – reopens in early February, 2021.
— Renae Cassam, General Manager Trellis Spa
The new 6,500-square foot Soaking Pools and Garden will be the only of its kind in the Lone Star State. Conceptualized by the award-winning design firm, Blu Spas Inc., the social space was inspired by bathing cultures found around the world – time honored therapies in a circuit format which are simple to follow and results in science backed health benefits including increased circulation, cardiovascular strength, stress relief, and a boosted immunity. Guests can purchase day access to the Soaking Pools only and the experience will also be included with a minimum purchase of services. Private cabanas within the pool area are available to rent for parties of up to ten for as little as three hours or the full day – advance reservations are required, and each cabana comes with a personal concierge offering fruit infused waters, cool towels and food and beverage service. In addition, there are rocking chairs under the arbor, seating areas around two fireplaces and a meditation Garden with the sounds of a water feature nearby.
Blu Spas Inc. Principal Cary Collier says, “The benefits of experiencing nature need to be shared by all of us. And with what has happened in the world in 2020, being in nature…going outside to play has proven to improve physical and mental health. The Trellis Soaking Pools and Garden celebrates both the benefits of nature and soaking in different temperature pools.”
An additional 3,000-square feet of space was incorporated into the existing facility, and one spot that return guests are sure to enjoy is the new dining room, overlooking the treetops of the towering oaks and featuring healthy cuisine conceptualized by Neal Cox, Executive Chef at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa.
In addition to dining, a new light filled makeup studio and foliage facing pedicure bar brings the outdoors in – connecting to nature and the trees that this urban oasis is so well-known for. An expanded Tranquility Room for relaxing pre and post treatment awaits guests, as well as a completely redesigned Reflection Pool beneath custom chandeliers, steam room and hot tub area in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms. A new Spa Two-gether suite allows two people to spa at once and the new menu features duo services to do with a friend, family member or loved on. Interior designer Kay Lang of Kay Lang and Associates created all new color palates for the reception area, hallways, treatment rooms, every inch of Trellis has been upgraded in some way and Lang’s thoughtful design underscores the sophistication of the spa’s reputation as well as the importance of nature in her selected color schemes.
“Guests and members will sense a ritualistic experience entering the Reflection Pool - with its arched ceiling and the beautiful custom branch chandelier sparkling with crystals. The ambiance definitely sets the mood and gives this area its unique look of tranquility,” comments Lang. “Natural tones, stone textural elements, accent wood and glass reflect back to nature. The idea for the chandelier came from the concept of the iconic oak trees that surround the Houstonian property.”
The Soaking Pools and Garden will also be home to a butterfly collection – a floating art installation commissioned by featured artist, Casey Parlette. Each butterfly is made by hand and will be a vibrant focal point for guests enjoying this outdoor space.
Many of the favorites from the Trellis Spa menu will make a repeat performance at the new spa, along with new touchless therapies and new facials from ORVEDA and Natura Bissé. ORVEDA skincare is a French luxury skincare line rich in prebiotics and postbiotics. Clean, green and vegan, the Problematic Solution + Pre-Biotic Facial by ORVEDA is purifying and detoxing and designed to cleanse without stripping.
A truly indulgent 100-minute facial by Natura Bissé, the Youthful Radiance was created to give special attention to the face, neck and décolleté. The delicate areas of the neck and décolleté are largely neglected in many skincare rituals. LED light therapy is used to improve a variety of different skin concerns. This facial instantly firms, brightens and transforms the complexion just after one treatment.
New Touchless Therapies at Trellis are slated to be offered post opening, in Spring 2021.
The new spa will feature two exclusive treatment tables which no other spa in America has - the MLX Dome and Cellis Machine. Gharieni tables have been called the “Rolls Royce” of spa equipment with science and engineering at the forefront of their innovation.
About Trellis Spa at the Houstonian – At 26,500-square feet, Trellis is the largest spa in the state of Texas. After a multi-million-dollar renovation and reopening in February 2021, the spa will feature a new outdoor water experience, touchless therapies, innovative spa treatments, a dining room featuring healthy creations by Houstonian Executive Chef Neal Cox and a top to bottom refresh of the interiors. Services include: Massages, Facials, Body Treatments, Cut, Style, Coloring and Salon Services, Nail Services, Makeup, Waxing, Couples Treatments, Bridal Hair and Makeup Services, and Touchless Therapies. Group packages are available including private cabana reservations, customized itineraries and personalized attention.
Covid-19 safety protocols available upon request.
